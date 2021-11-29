Go for Gold pulls off 5-set thriller vs Manileño in Champs League

JON VIC DE GUZMAN

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Go for Gold-Air Force Aguilas made its title campaign felt in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League with a hard earned 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11 win over the VNS Manileño Spikers Monday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

The Aguilas, composed mostly of national team members, got a big lift from Mark Gil Alfafara, Kim Malabunga and John Vic De Guzman in outhustling the resilient Manileño Spikers for their first victory.

Alfafara pumped in 19 points including five blocks for the Aguilas, who rose from a 2-1 deficit to prevail.

Malabunga and De Guzman also had 16 points apiece including combined 30 kills as Go for Gold-Air Force needed almost two hours in besting VNS.

The Aguilas exploded for 63 attacks and 12 blocks to offset their 35 errors as the Manileño Spikers sizzled the service area with nine aces.

Go for Gold-Air Force also drew strength from Edwin Tolentino, who posted 13 points, and Kim Dayadante, who delivered 18 excellent sets.

Morris Gavan finished with 17 points, John Benedict San Andres added 13, while Ruvince Abrot and Rwenzmel Taguibolos scored 11 points each for VNS.