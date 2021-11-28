Pioneer, Sista advance to PBA 3×3 semis

PRINCE RIVERO

Pioneer Pro Tibay outlasted Platinum Karaoke in a thrilling duel, 21-19, and made it the semifinals of the PBA 3×3 Lakas Ng Tatlo for the very first time Sunday.

Carlo De Chavez broke a tight 19-all game with a basket inside with 80 seconds left in the first of the four quarterfinals match up at the Ynares Sports Arena that put Pioneer on the hill.

Gian Abrigo then scored off a one-on-one play against Chris De Chavez to complete the win and book the first semifinals seat in Leg 3 of the three-a-side tournament.

Abrigo finished with a game-high seven points.

Platinum Karaoke failed to reach the semifinals for the first time in three legs, including a runner-up finish behind Meralco in Leg 2 last week.

Earlier, Mikey Cabahug waxed hot from the outside to tow Barangay Ginebra past maiden leg winner TNT Tropang Giga, 21-17, to catch the last berth in the quarterfinals.

Cabahug poured in 11 points including a long two-pointer that sealed the deal for the Kings and left the Tropang Giga out of the semifinals for the first time.

The Kings meet top seed and unbeaten Terrafirma Dyip in a quarterfinals pairing still being played as of press time, with the winner facing Pioneer Pro Tibay.

No. 2 seed Sista Super Sealers followed suit in the semis, surviving Limitless Appmasters, 17-16, in a closely-fought game.

The Appmasters, who played minus Fil-Am Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, had the chance to win the game, but Reymar Caduyac missed two huge free throws in the final 10 seconds as the Super Sealers escaped with the victory.

The winner between Pool C topnotcher Purefoods TJ Titans and second leg champion Meralco will face the Super Sealers.