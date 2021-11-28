Champs League resumes with 7 men’s team vying for top honors

Games Monday

(Aquamarine Recreational Center)

10 a.m. – Go for Gold vs VNS

1:30 p.m. – SIS vs MRT-Negros

4 p.m. – Global Remit vs Team Dasma

LIPA CITY — The men’s clubs take centerstage when the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League opens Monday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center.

Seven teams are expected to go all out as they chase for the bragging rights as the inaugural men’s champion of the country’s first-ever Champions League, a historic feat achieved by F2 Logistics in the women’s contest on Thursday.

The winner in the men’s tournament will join the Cargo Movers as the country’s representative to the Asian Men’s and Women’s Club Volleyball Championships in May next year.

Go For Gold, Basilan Steel and VNS are bunched in Pool A, while Pool B is composed of Global Remit, Sabong International Spikers, MRT-Negros and Team Dasma.

Go for Gold-Air Force and VNS will open hostilities at 10 a.m., followed by the MRT-Negros and Sabong International Spikers duel at 1:30 p.m. Global Remit and Team Dasma cap a three-match schedule at 4 p.m.

Basilan Steel Spikers Amin-Anak Mindanao drew an opening day bye and will play Go for Gold on Tuesday in the tournament that has Rebisco, Pitmaster Foundation Inc., Top Speed, 1Pacman Partylist, Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee as platinum sponsors and F2 Logistics, Asics, PLDT, MVP Sports Foundation and Mikasa as gold sponsors and BCDA, Philippine Red Cross, Lipa City, Davis Paint and Emerald PVC Pipes, Fittings and Doors as silver sponsors with PNVF godfather, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, chairman of the Champions League, giving his full support.