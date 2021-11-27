Color your Christmas with Dingdong Dantes, Zia

Awarded actor Dingdong Dantes and daughter Zia are Shopee’s newest brand ambassadors.

The announcement was made in a virtual conference recently.

Said Dingdong, “It’s an honor for me. I’m a fan of Shopee. More and more I buy stuff I need online and Shopee is my go-to. It really is convenient especially for working parents like me.”

He added, “Zia loves Shopee, too. In fact, she has memorized the Shopee jingle by heart.”

Fans can catch Dingdong and Zia via Shopee’s new festive TV commercial, which features the beloved Pinoy Christmas tradition bunutan ng pera, on TV, Facebook and YouTube.

Users can also check out Shopee’s Tiktok account for heartwarming videos featuring Dingdong and Zia, wherein they recreate social media challenges, go shopping on Shopee, and more.

Users can also win voucher giveaways by joining Dingdong-and Zia-themed games and contests on Shopee’s official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

Note that from Dec. 1-12, users can win a total of ₱12,000,000 in prizes from their favorite local celebrities, including Dingdong and Zia, by playing Shopee Celebrity Pamasko.

Users simply have to tap on the angpao to win a prize from the celebrity of the day.

Then there’s Shopee’s annual 12.12 Big Christmas Sale.

The sale is set to bring a smile to Shopee users as it features a wide variety of products including items from local businesses.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said: “Every 12.12, Shopee comes together with our users to celebrate the milestones and achievements over the past year. This year, we would like to show our appreciation to all our users for letting us be part of their daily lives. Many more users are now using digital services, and local businesses are increasingly embracing the shift online. We are glad to have been able to adapt to their evolving needs this past year and we will continue to help more people benefit from the digital economy as we head into a new year. We look forward to celebrating the year-end with all our users as we bring smiles to one another this holiday season.”

The big finale on Dec. 12 will air on GMA 7 and Shopee Live at 10:30 pm. It will be bannered by Tomorrow X Together, Korea’s hottest rising boy group, along with other celebrities such as Michael V, Ysabel Ortega, Kate Valdez, Rayver Cruz, Julie Ann Jose, Andrea Torres and Willie Revillame.