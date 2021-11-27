Brooks too much for Adiwang; Catalan also falls in ONE: NEXTGEN III

LITO ADIWANG

Jarred Brooks proved his worth in the Circle after emerging victorious in his ONE Championship debut with an arm triangle submission against Lito Adiwang of Team Lakay in their strawweight bout in ONE: NEXTGEN III at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Friday night, Nov. 26.

Adiwang had a dose of reality against Brooks, who showed who’s boss in wrestling and ground and pound from the get-go.

After a short timeout midway the second round, referee Olivier Coste approved that both fighters must be in the same position with Brooks grasping Adiwang’s neck on their feet.

As Coste marked the restart, Adiwang, who sustained a bloodied forehead, desperately unloaded a couple of leg kicks on Brooks.

But the American star scored another huge takedown as Adiwang tries to hurt Brooks’ body with a couple of hammer fists.

It only took one move to the side for Brooks to push down and tighten the lock as Coste was forced to halt the match with Adiwang grimacing.

It was a bad night for Team PH as Rene Catalan lost to Brazilian Alex Silva in their strawweight bout

With the match mostly spent down the ground, which is obviously Silva’s territory, the Brazilian caught Catalan off guard to slide an armbar submission which forced referee Mohamad Sulaiman to halt the grappling game at the 3:35 mark as the Filipino tapped out grimacing.