What keeps Andrea Brillantes, Maja Salvador going?

By NEIL RAMOS

Andrea Brillantes and Maja Salvador are among today’s busiest celebrities.

After making her mark in hits like “Kadenang Ginto” and “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” Andrea is now busy with the upcoming series “Saying Goodbye.”

Maja, on the other hand, now juggles her time being an actress and boss of her own talent management firm, Crown Artist Management, inasmuch as she now also among hosts of “Eat Bulaga!”

Andrea says, “Being busy as I am, I need all the rest I can get. Sometimes, it’s hard. I could hardly sleep. And it scares me as I know for a fact that lack of rest affects my immune system.”

Maja intones, “I am reliant on vitamins among other health boosters. It helps me keep on going amid the challenges of life.”

Their choice?

Reiko and Kenzen, Beautéderm’s new line of health boosters.

Andrea shares: “With Reiko and Kenzen, I am able to take charge of my health confidently as these essential supplements are providing me with the energy and extra protection every day. I cannot be more excited to share these to everyone.”

Maja adds: “Reiko and Kenzen is the perfect set of supplements ideal for my lifestyle. I am a firm believer of balance – there’s a time to work and a time to unwind and have fun. But what is constant in my life is my conscious effort to stay healthy. This is the reason why I am taking charge of my health with Reiko and kenzen Beautéderm Health Boosters.”

Beautéderm President and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan has since picked both Andrea and Maja as brand ambassadors of the line.

She says of Maja: “I am one with Maja in advocating a balanced, healthy lifestyle. I really think that Maja and Reiko and Kenzen Beautéderm Health Boosters are a perfect match and I am overjoyed to welcome Maja to the Beautéderm family.”

She echoes the same relating to Andrea: “I welcome Andrea to the family as she is an amazing addition to the gang. I agree with her a hundred percent that we all need to maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle.”

Both Andrea and Maja are happy with the partnership.

“I’m a huge fan of Beautéderm, which is such an amazing company that is helping a lot of people live better lives,” says Andrea. “A lot of closest friends are brand ambassadors of Beautéderm and it is such a dream come true for me now that I am officially part of the family.”

“Beautéderm is such a blessing and I am honored to be a brand ambassador of Reiko and Kenzen,” says Maja.

It should be noted that the launch of Reiko and Kenzen is in line with the ongoing 12th anniversary celebration of Beautéderm which kicked-off last August.

It also coincides with the birthday celebration of the company’s President and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan this November.

“My team and I have been working on these Health Boosters for over a year now and I’m happy that it has come to fruition in time for the 12th anniversary of the company and my birthday as well,” says Rhea. “The pandemic has taught and reminded us so many things – that we should be grateful for all the many blessings God continues to shower to all of us, that family is very precious, and that we should always take care of our health. We need to boost our immune system and take care of not just of our bodies but also our minds as well. Reiko and Kenzen Beautéderm Health Boosters is my small contribution to make sure that everyone is in tiptop shape and healthy.”

For more information follow @beautédermcorporation on Instagram and TikTok; @beautedermcorp on Twitter; Beautéderm on Facebook; and Beautéderm TV on YouTube.