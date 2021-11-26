The temptation that is ‘Eva’

Viva continues to inspire us amid the pandemic offering a number of sexually charged films that invigorates the senses.

The latest is “Eva.”

It tells the story of a hot housemaid eager to do more than just clean the house.

Young as she is, Eva is sexually curious.

She is willing to try anything and everything to satisfy her libido.

And yours too.

Playing Eva is hottie Angeli Khang.

She said, “Masayang masaya ako na binigyan ako ng bagong pelikula ng Viva. Dito, ibang Angeli Khang ang mapapanood ninyo. Kung sa tingin ninyo grabe na ang ginawa ko doon sa ‘Mahjong Nights,’ dito mas ginalingan ko pa.”

Note that among hot scenes Angeli did for the film is a threesome with co-star Sab Aggabao (as her boss, Victoria), and Marco Gomez (as the lusty houseboy next door Lauro).

Then there’s Ivan Padilla as Andrew.

He said, “I play a model who will have a steamy sexual encounter with Eva’s lady boss Victoria.”

Directing the film is actor-singer Jeffrey Hidalgo.

“I’m excited for this film. I think this will be the hottest for the year. Magagaling ang cast members ko rito. Lalo na si Angeli. Bilib ako sa kanya. Masipag, very professional. Well, lahat naman sila. They did everything necessary for the film to work. I’m really proud with the work we did,” Jeffrey said.

Angeli is flattered.

“Sobrang nakakatuwa na mapuri ka ng direktor mo and to think baguhan lang ako. I’m really so thankful din na nakita ng Viva yung potential ko and sobrang thankful ako na na-appreciate nila yung efforts ko…”

Get to know Eva and her sinful world as it premieres on Vivamax Dec. 24.”