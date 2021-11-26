Pagadian keeps win run in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Mindanao Challenge

DENNIS DAA

PAGADIAN, Zamboanga del Sur ‒ Basilan BRT maintained its spotless Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge campaign after dismantling host Pagadian, 82-76, late Thursday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

Tied at the half, Basilan erupted for a 20-5 run, topped by Ar Raouf Julkipli’s layup, to start the third period and establish a 15-point spread, 61-46, with 4:20 left.

The host team managed to claw its way back, 80-76, but veteran Dennis Daa iced the game with two charities as Basilan raised its record to 3-0.

“Problema talaga namin noong first half hindi namin ma-break ‘yung press defense nila,” said Basilan head coach Ron Jalmanzar. “Gumawa kami ng way noong halftime ayun gumana naman.”

Daa led the victors with 18 points and six rebounds while Nikko Panganiban and Junjie Hallare chalked up 15 points apiece.

Pagadian slipped to 2-2.

Meanwhile, Kapatagan earned its breakthrough win after an 82-78 squeaker over Iligan.

Jonel Bonganciso and Clayford Rodriguez both delivered double-double in points and rebounds, 14-14 and 14-10, respectively, as Kapatagan snapped a two-game slide.