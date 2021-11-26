Meralco completes mission, wins 2nd leg of PBA 3×3

Meralco players with PBA officials

By JONAS TERRADO

Meralco made sure it won’t end up with another bridesmaid finish as it defeated Platinum Karaoke, 21-16, Thursday to rule the second leg of the PBA 3×3 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Tonino Gonzaga led the way as the Bolts atoned for their loss to TNT Tropang Giga in the championship match of the inaugural leg over the weekend and claim the top purse of P100,000.

Gonzaga, Joseph Sedurifa, Alfred Batino and Dexter Maiquez bounced back from dropping their second match in Pool C against Terrafirma by winning the next four games, including a vengeful 21-13 triumph over TNT in the semifinals.

The Bolts then took down the Platinum squad composed of Chris de Chavez, Karl Dehesa, JR Alabanza and Yutien Andrada, who settled for a P50,000 prize.

Platinum was the only unbeaten team in the preliminaries by winning all three matches in Pool C before beating Sista’s Prince Rivero, Kenneth Mocon, RJ Argamino and Leo de Vera, 21-17, in the quarters.

De Chavez, Dehesa, Alabanza and Andrada secured their first finals slot in the PBA’s halfcourt version after staving off first-time semifinalists Brandon Rosser, JP Belencion, Reymar Caduyac and Marvin Hayes of Limitless, 21-17.

TNT’s Almond Vosotros, Jeremiah Gray, Lervin Flores and Samboy de Leon recovered from its loss to Meralco by defeating Limitless, 21-14, to claim third place and P30,000.

The Tropang Giga reached the semis with a 21-13 win over Terrafirma’s Dhon Reverente, TH Tumalip, Jebb Bulawan and Matt Salem in the quarters.

Terrafirma shook off the shocking incident that saw its leader Roider Cabrera collapsing after playing two games the other day to gain the last quarters berth with a 22-12 victory over undermanned Purefoods.

Purefoods played without Val Acuna, who is recovering from a broken jaw.