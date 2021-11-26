Brillante Mendoza tackles carnal desires in ‘Palitan’

Will you risk everything to enjoy a lustful night with a person from your past?

This is the question posed to fans by internationally-acclaimed director Brillante Mendoza in his latest film, “Palitan.”

It follows Jen (Cara Gonzales), an openly bisexual woman, and her partner James (Luis Hontiveros) who is battling some serious mental health issues.

Together they are a dysfunctional couple, but somehow they make things work.

Eager to free themselves from the boredom and stress as exacerbated by the pandemic, the couple decides to visit Jen’s hometown.

There, in that almost idyllic setting, a monster from the past is aroused from its slumber – the love of Jen’s life, Marie (Jela Cuenca), who is now marrying their friend, Al (Rash Flores).

None too soon, they find themselves in a wild and steamy foursome.

Will they come out of it unscathed?

Cara and Jela related the sex scenes they did for the movie were shocking for them.

“Alam naming na may sex scenes pero hindi naming akalain na ganoon siya katindi,” said Jela.

“Buti na lang talaga mabait si Direk Brillante, pati na rin ang castmates namin na sina Luis at Rash. We felt safe. Hindi kami nailang. We enjoyed it,” added Cara.

More than the sexy scenes, “Palitan” also offers vital life lessons.

Said Luis, “Dito na-tackle din yung embracing one’s sexual identity, learning how to ask for help while battling your demons, confronting them and standing firm with your life choices.”

Rash related, “Sagad sa hubaran ang pelikula pero may aral siya na sa tingin ko importante rin na matutunan ng mga tao.”

Note the film was written by Palanca award-winning screenwriter Honeylyn Joy Alipio.

Honeylyn is noted for several internationally-acclaimed screenplays including “Taklub,” which received the Ecumenical Jury Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015; and “Mindanao,” which received two awards at the 41st Cairo International Film Festival.

It has been a long time wish of Mendoza and Viva Communications Incorporated chairman and CEO, Vic Del Rosario to join forces and “Palitan” is just one of the many projects lined up for this formidable and exciting collaboration.

“Palitan” premieres on Vivamax Dec. 10.