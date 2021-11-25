Michael V. on what makes ‘Bubble Gang’ click

By NEIL RAMOS

“Bubble Gang” is set to air its 25th anniversary special on Friday, Nov. 26.

During a recent virtual conference, show lead Michael V. was asked as to what makes “Bubble Gang” click.

He answered: “Marami e. Una, we have to adapt to the changing tastes ng mga manonood. We have to be sensitive na walang masagasaan o magagalit sa mga jokes namin.

“Sunod, i think is yung camaraderie namin. We act as family e. Lahat pantay pantay. Lahat naririnig. So, everyone has a voice. Walang nagsasapawan.

“Ang pinaka ano ay I think it’s because we don’t force the gags. We used to labor with it, trying to reach our goal to be the best gag show out there. Pero we eventually realized na hindi dapat ganun. Dapat palaging nandun yung masaya ka sa ginagawa mo kasi nakikita ng tao yun e.”

Michael V. then recalled their first few episodes.

“That was a huge learning experience,” he said.

“Ang hirap. Actually, pinahirapan naming masyado mga sarili namin. Ang haba ng preparation namin nang una e. Medyo anxious kami e. We were really hard on ourselves. We wanted it to work so much that we were all just thinking about how to go about it. Nawala yung sense of fun, enjoyment.

“So now, we try to have fun as much as we can. May sinusunod lang kami na formula na setup plus punchline equals funny.”

He is more than thankful the show has lasted for as long as it has.

“Of course, because I think it’s a feat. Hindi lahat tumatagal so, I’m proud and happy na narrating namin ito.

“Ang dami na ring dumating at nawala (sa cast) but I’m thankful to all of them because the show wouldn’t have lasted this long kung hindi din dahil sa mga naging contribution nila along the way.”

They have the same objective, though.

“Yun pa rin basically, ang magbigay saya sa mga tao, lalo na ngayon na lahat tayo ay sinusubok nitong pandemya. Pero may dagdag na yung objective. The objective now is not just to give happiness to others but also for us to have fun as well.”