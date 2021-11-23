FilBasket: AICC Manila nips San Juan, bags title

Members of AICC Manila pose with their trophy after winning the FilBasket Subic Championship title at the expense of San Juan, 72-68, in Game 3 of their best-of-three finals Monday. (FilBasket Images)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

AICC Manila captured the inaugural FilBasket Subic Championship title Monday night after besting San Juan, 72-68, at the Subic gym.

Michael Mabulac and Chris Bitoon spearheaded the Manila dribblers’ assault in thei winner-take-all match by combining for 31 points.

Mabulac also hauled eight rebounds and got three steals while Bitoon collared six boards as AICC Manila won the best-of-three series, 2-1.

San Juan drew the first blood last Saturday, 80-74, but Manila knotted the series with a 74-70 Game 2 victory Sunday to forge the winner-take-all match.

Hesed Gabo also shone for Manila throughout the title series by averaging 14.3 points, three rebounds and three assists per game to clinch the Finals Most Valuable Player plum. He contributed 10 points, three boards and six assists in Game 3.

Meanwhile, Medical Depot’s Simon David Camacho earned the Conference MVP plum.

Other members of the Mythical team were Muntinlupa Defenders’ Thomas Torres, Nueva Ecija Bespren’s Renz Palma, Wamar and Mabulac.