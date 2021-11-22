Yuka Saso cards 3rd straight 73, finishes 48th in Naples

Yuka Saso (AFP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Yuka Saso carded a one-over-par 73 for the third straight day and finished 48th in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida Sunday.

The Fil-Japanese struggled with three bogeys against two birdies for a four-round total of 285, 20 strokes behind eventual champion Jin Young Ko.

The Fil-Japanese started the tournament in style, firing an eagle-aided 66, but floundered the next three rounds to settle for $16,613 (around P800,000)

Jin’s victory, meanwhile, earned for herself $1.5 million (around P50.6 million).

Jin untangled herself from a four-way tie after three rounds with an explosive bogey-free 63 in the last round highlighted by nine birdies.

The Korean sensation finished with a 23-under 265 following earlier rounds of 69, 67 and 66.

Jin highlighted her feat by shooting 26 birdies against three bogeys throughout the 72-hole tournament.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, who tied with Jin on top after the third round, wound up second – a stroke behind after shooting a second straight 64.

Mina Hariga (67) and Celine Boutier (68) were tied for third with 270s, while Megan Khang (66), Minjee Lee (66) and Nelly Korda (69) finished in joint fifth with similar 271s.