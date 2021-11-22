Tropang Giga rule 1st PBA 3×3 tournament

TNT Tropang Giga with league officials.

By JONAS TERRADO

TNT carried its success from the PBA Philippine Cup into the halfcourt scene and ruled the first leg of the league’s inaugural 3×3 tournament with a 21-18 win over Meralco Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jeremiah Gray waxed hot behind several two-point shots before Almond Vosotros sealed the deal by sinking the clinching free throw with 6.2 seconds left to complete the Tropang Giga’s dominant run in the two-day event.

Gray, Vosotros, Samboy de Leon and Lervin Flores took home the top purse of P100,000 after the Tropang Giga won all seven games.

The Tropang Giga swept Pool A with four victories before taking down Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 21-14, in the quarterfinals and Purefoods, 20-16, in the semis.

Tonino Gonzaga, Alfred Batino, Joseph Sedurifa and Dexter Maiquez of Meralco settled for runner-up honors and P50,000. The Bolts won all three games in Pool B before eliminating the Cavitex Braves in the quarters, 22-19.

In the semis, Meralco ended the impressive run of the Platinum Karaoke squad of 3×3 veterans Chris de Chavez, Karl Dehesa and JR Alabanza and ex-PBA center Yutien Andrada with an 18-14 triumph.

Purefoods took home third place and P30,000 when Val Acuna, Joseph Eriobu, Pao Javelona and Jed Mendoza beat Platinum, 22-16, in the consolation match.

Platinum made it to the semis after edging out San Miguel Beer, 9-8, in the quarterfinals.

Alabanza broke a 7-all tie in the dying seconds with an open two-point attempt as Platinum ended SMB’s run highlighted by an impressive showing from Jeff Manday, a sixth round pick in this year’s draft.

Action resumes Wednesday, Nov. 24 with the second leg of the first conference, with all 13 teams divided into new groups.