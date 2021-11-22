La Union sweeps Muntinlupa, faces Pampanga in finals

JAYSON APOLONIO

Second-ranked La Union booked a Chooks-to-Go National Basketball League Chairman’s Cup Finals rematch with top seed Pampanga Sunday.

This came after La Union decimated Muntinlupa, 107-84, to sweep their semifinals series at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

But it was without a scare from the Water Warriors.

Trailing by 18 in the third period, Muntinlupa clawed its wack back with 13 straight points capped by Arnold Danga’s jumper to inch within five, 76-81.

La Union, however, held its ground and unleashed a 15-3 run to restore order and establish an insurmountable 17-point lead, 96-79, with 4:25 to go.

Jayson Apolonio tallied a double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds alongside three assists, two steals, and a block.

Billy Boado and Ian Llona delivered 18 points apiece while Mitchelle Maynes had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The scores:

LA UNION107 – Apolonio 24, Boado 18, Llona 18, Maynes 10, Silverie 7, Francisco 7, Pambid 6, Blaza 4, Gatchalian 2, Gurtiza 2, Caasi 0, Pascua 0, Doliente 0.

MUNTINLUPA – Muntinlupa 84 – Sabado 13, Montserrat 11, Codiñera 10, Madanlo 9, Danga 8, Villablanca 8, Arias 7, Stevens 5, Enguio 5, Panganiban 5, Udal 0.

Quarters: 27-24, 49-43, 81-66, 107-84.