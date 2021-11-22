Hoyohoy, Cuyos lift Iligan past Pagadian in Super Cup

JACK HOYOHOY

PAGADIAN, Zamboanga del Sur – Iligan banked on the hot hands of Jack Hoyohoy and survived Pagadian, 92-90, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup 2nd conference Sunday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

Hoyohoy erupted for 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 11 in the payoff period, to go with nine rebounds to negate his seven turnovers.

And the product of Our Lady of Fatima University, who is serving as one of the Luzon-based players for the Archangels, stepped up late.

Up by just a point with less than three minutes left in the game, Hoyohoy strung up

five points on two free throws and a triple to stretch the Archangels lead to six, 88-82, with 1:14 left.

In the ensuing play, Edzel Mag-isa converted a bucket for the Explorers but Lugie Cuyos retaliated with a trey, 91-84.

But Jezhreel Acaylar and Judel Fuentes nailed back-to-back threes to pump life to Pagadian’s life, 90-91, with just 3.5 ticks left.

Though Cuyos then split his charities to seal the deal.

Iligan forged a tie with Pagadian with identical 1-1 records.

Niño Ibañez led the fight for the Explorers with 16 points and six rebounds, while Mag-Isa, Fuentes, and Keanu Caballero all got 11 points apiece.

The scores:

ILIGAN 92 – Hoyohoy 30, Cuyos 18, Salo 10, Tamayo 8, Daguisonan 8, Torres 8, Aparice 4, Benitez 2, Cruz 2, Quinga 2, Bernardino 0, Tagolimot 0.

PAGADIAN 90 – Ibañez 16, Mag-Isa 11, Fuentes 11, Caballero 11, Diaz 9, Acaylar 7, Opiso 6, Pamaran 4, Qumado 3, Pepito 3, Dechos 3, Singedas 3, Uri 2, Saludsod 1, Demigaya 0.

Quarters: 25-32, 47-51, 72-68, 92-90.