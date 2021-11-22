GMA’s commitment to ‘Serbisyong Totoo’ continues

Unparalleled Serbisyong Totoo remains at the heart of GMA Network.

Fully utilizing the Network’s wide reach across the country – complemented by its second free-to-air channel GTV; Kapuso digital channels Heart of Asia, Hallypop, I Heart Movies, and DepEd TV; its GMA Regional TV (RTV) stations; as well as radio station DZBB, and all Super Radyo stations nationwide – GMA continues to enrich the lives of Filipinos with its various public service programs and initiatives across all its on-air and online platforms as well as on-ground.

From keeping the public well-informed and aware of the most pressing issues today, starting with eye-opening discussions on various concerns, to providing much-needed assistance to those in dire need of help and calling out authorities to take action, and up to reuniting families and loved ones – GMA is at the forefront of public service.

Providing viewers round the clock news and information are newscasts “24 Oras” and “24 Oras Weekend,” “Unang Hirit’s” “Unang Balita,” and “Saksi.”

On GTV, simulcasts of “24 Oras,” “24 Oras Weekend,” and “Saksi” are also available in addition to “Balitanghali,” “Breaking News,” “Dobol B TV,” “State of the Nation,” “Dapat Alam Mo!,” and “Regional TV News.”

Up-to-the-minute and breaking reports are also available throughout the day via news bulletins on both GMA and GTV.

The Kapuso Network continues to produce programs attuned to the changing needs and interests of viewers in every part of the globe.

On GMA, these include Public Affairs programs “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” “Unang Hirit,” “Wish Ko Lang!,” “Imbestigador,” “I-Witness,” “AHA!,” “Born to be Wild,” “Pera Paraan,” “Pinoy MD,” “The Atom Araullo Specials;” as well as infotainment shows “Amazing Earth,” “iBilib,” “Makulay ang Buhay,” “AgriPreneur,” and long-running public service program “Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko.”

Serbisyong Totoo extends on GTV via “Reporter’s Notebook,” “Good News kasama si Vicky Morales,” “Tunay na Buhay,” “Stories of Hope,” “On Record,” “Biyahe ni Drew,” “Brigada,” “I Juander,” “Becoming Pinoy,” “Oh My Job!,” “Pusong Pinoy sa Amerika,” and “Pinoy A+ Filipino Stories for Kids.”

Further, with stations strategically located in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, GMA Network through its regional arm, GMA RTV, further brings Serbisyong Totoo outside Metro Manila via its flagship newscasts and morning shows, namely GMA RTV “Balitang Amianan” and “Mornings” with GMA Regional TV in North Central Luzon; GMA RTV “Balitang Bicolandia” in South Luzon; GMA RTV “Balitang Bisdak” and GMA Regional TV Live! in Central and Eastern Visayas; GMA RTV “One Western Visayas” and GMA Regional TV “Early Edition in Western Visayas;” and GMA RTV “One Mindanao” and “At Home” with GMA Regional TV in North, South Central, Western, and Southern Mindanao.

The Kapuso Network’s flagship AM station Super Radyo DZBB 594 likewise delivers the latest news and the hottest commentaries as well as programs that provide public service to the Kapuso listeners. Among the many programs are “Melo del Prado sa Super Radyo,” “Super Balita sa Umaga Nationwide” which also airs on all Super Radyo stations in Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Palawan; “Saksi sa Dobol B;” “Buena Manong Balita;” “Super Balita / Isyu Atbp.;” “Pinoy MD sa Super Radyo DZBB;” “Serbisyo on the Spot;” as well as “Konsyumer Atbp.,” in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry, and “Oh My Job” in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment. Most of these shows are also simulcast on Dobol B TV.

Additionally, GMA’s broadcast of DepEd TV in its digital channel is part of the Kapuso Network’s efforts to help the government curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, and, at the same time, provide Filipino students access to quality education while keeping them safe at home. Various public service programs and announcements are also aired on its digital channels Heart of Asia, Hallypop, and I Heart Movies.

Further showing how GMA takes to heart the welfare of the Kapuso viewers wherever they may be in the country, its digital TV receiver GMA Affordabox has an Emergency Warning Broadcast System (EWBS) feature that sends NDRRMC alerts on any disaster or calamity warnings in their area.

Just as the pandemic sees no borders, GMA Network’s Serbisyong Totoo also transcends beyond the airwaves. The Kapuso Network continuously innovates to reach more Filipinos amidst the challenges of living in the new normal.

The Network tirelessly extends assistance to underserved communities and Filipinos in need of immediate aid through its socio-civic arm GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF). The Kapuso Foundation has always been quick to respond during typhoons, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and the COVID-19 relief effort through its Operation Bayanihan disaster relief program which has helped 268,447 beneficiaries.

Under GMAKF’s Operation Bayanihan is the Labanan Natin Ang COVID-19 campaign which included the distribution of PPEs to 131 public hospitals to protect our frontliners. The Foundation has also distributed fully loaded Kapuso grocery packs to over 4,784 families in locked down communities during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period.

Equally giving importance to long-term aid for disaster recovery, GMAKF continuously built schools, bridges and houses to help rebuild communities. To date, 852 sturdy houses have been constructed in various Kapuso Villages nationwide. 504 classrooms were built under the Kapuso School Development Project. And a total of 6 steel and concrete bridges have now been completed in the Kapuso Tulay Para sa Kaunlaran project.

GMAKF also implemented its Kapuso ng Kalikasan project in the same disaster afflicted areas where they engaged the communities to plant trees to create environmental awareness, prevent landslides and combat soil erosion.

Giving importance to the youth are GMAKF’s annual Unang Hakbang sa Kinabukasan project where school bags with complete sets of school supplies with anti-COVID kits were distributed to 70,000 public elementary school students including indigenous children from the top 25 poorest provinces across the country.

A total of 65,020 beneficiaries were served by GMAKF’s Values Formation program which included Give-A-Gift: Alay Sa Batang Pinoy project, Kapuso Cancer Champions project, and Sagip Dugtong Buhay bloodletting project.

GMAKF’s Disaster Relief, Education, Health, and Values Formation program activities are regularly being aired on 24 Oras’ Kapusong Totoo segment to inspire Filipinos to help through their donations.

Meanwhile, on the regional front, GMA RTV launched its “Kapuso Barangayan on Wheels” at the height of the nationwide community quarantines implemented last year.

GMA’s commitment to public service extends online.

GMA News’ digital platforms feature up-to-the-minute breaking news on the latest developments in the Philippines. The Network’s newscasts are made available to Filipinos all over the globe via live stream on its official YouTube channels and Facebook pages. And just recently, “24 Oras” became the first Philippine newscast to livestream locally on TikTok. Condensed versions of “24 Oras” and other newscasts are made available on YouTube for local and international audiences.

It also continues to produce the pioneering mobile newscast Stand for Truth and provide immediate advice and assistance to netizens via the online public service program “Sumbungan Ng Bayan Libreng Payo Online.”

Original programs are also available for online viewers, including “GMA News Feed,” GMA’s snackable and mobile-friendly news updates series; explanatory journalism series “Need to Know;” “The Mangahas Interviews,” an agenda-setting talk show hosted by veteran investigative journalist Malou Mangahas; “The Howie Severino Podcast;” and the newly launched Spotify Original podcast “Sounds and Stories of The Philippines.”

GMA Network also produced various online campaigns to contribute to the government’s nationwide COVID-19 information drive and vaccination program — “Labanan Natin ang COVID-19” plug series in coordination with GMAKF, “May Puso ang Pag-asa,” “PaGMAmahal Para sa Frontliners,” “Health Protocol, Sana All,” GMA News and Public Affairs’ “#JabWellDone” and “PPE: Pinoy Pandemic Essentials,” “IMReady – COVID-19 plug series”, and GMA Artist Center’s “#FlexMoNa.”

In addition, GMA Pinoy TV’s #StrongerTogether and “One in Heart with Pinoys abroad vs. COVID-19” campaigns included various initiatives such as Tribute to Frontliners, Memorials to Fallen Frontliners, Pandemic Diaries, Lockdown Chika, Stories from the Frontlines, Quaran-sane, DM (Distansya Muna) is the Key, Stories of Survival, Stronger Together with Filipino Frontliners Abroad, Pockets of Hope, and Stronger Together Podcast.

For the past seven decades, Kapuso here and abroad have put the trust in GMA Network as their constant companion through triumphs and adversities. GMA, in turn, stays true to its core — putting heart in everything it does and innovating ways to further provide Serbisyong Totoo to the public, especially to those who need it the most.

And as the holiday season nears, GMA encourages Filipinos to remain loving to one another in order to help spark hope into everyone’s hearts through its Christmas station ID “Love Together, Hope Together.”