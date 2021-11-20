Top amateur Singson targets LPGT breakthrough

Amateur Mafy Singson hopes to upstage the touring ladies when the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge is fired off Nov. 24 at the Couples course in Silang, Cavite.

MAFY SINGSON

Singson’s confidence was boosted following two close stabs at glory thus making herself one of the favorites to win the upcoming event.

The 18-year-old rising star barely missed doing the feat at Eagle Ridge-Aoki early this month, losing to Harmie Constantino by just one stroke. She figured in the title race again in brutal conditions at Tagaytay Highlands, showing the way for the pros in the first round before ending up fifth – no thanks to poor decision-making.

In both events, Singson took the low amateur honors, besting the likes of Laurea Duque, Burberry Zhang and Arnie Taguines, who also bagged the titles at ICTSI-Aoki last March, Sherwood and Eagle Ridge-Norman last July, respectively, prompting her to seek to level up in the resumption of the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments under the bubble setup.

She said she could’ve finished higher at Highlands but made some bad decisions that hastened her setback.

“I could’ve played better but I didn’t really have good decision-making,” said Singson. “But even if I didn’t play that well, I’m happy to win the low amateur again.”

During the respite, Singson has put emphasis on putting, stressing: “I need to practice more and try to make more putts.”

“I think she has a chance,” said Singson’s swing coach Bong Lopez. “The more she plays on the LPGT, the more confidence she will gain and harvest.”

But the home-schooled Singson will have to buck tall odds to realize her dream and become the next amateur to win on the LPGT after Taiwanese Yu Chiang Hou stunned Thai pro Wanchana Poruangrong at Pradera Verde in 2019 as the pros will also be coming into the two-leg Riviera swing in fine form, led by Constantino and Sunshine Baraquiel.