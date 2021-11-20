Rabiya Mateo continues reign with GMA

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is set to conquer new horizons as a Kapuso following her contract signing with GMA Network last Nov. 18.

The 25-year-old is ecstatic.

“I’m very happy today. I can’t believe that I am officially signing with GMA. I can finally say, I’m officially a Kapuso!” said Rabiya. “After Ms. Universe Philippines, I’ve been asking myself, ‘What’s next? What am I going to do? Babalik na ba ako sa pagiging Physical Therapist?’ But I’m just happy that the people here in GMA did see my potential as an actress, as a host, and I’m excited sa mga parating na projects.”

The beauty queen added, “My heart is full of endless gratitude to everybody who saw my potential…I just came from a simple life, I had my humble beginnings, I have my struggles. But I realize, I have to go through those hardships because God will open that perfect door for you. Today, I can say that door is my GMA family, kaya maraming, maraming salamat po!”

Rabiya was welcomed by GMA executives including GMA Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Network Films Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, Senior Vice President for GMA Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, First Vice President and Head of Regional TV and Synergy Oliver B. Amoroso, and GMAAC Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun S. Ferrer.

Rabiya’s co-managers fromEmpire Jonas Gaffud and Mau De Leon were also present during the signing.

Atty. Gozon is confident that Rabiya will be a wonderful addition to the Network’s roster of talents.

“Last year, she made us proud when she represented the Philippines in the Ms. Universe competition. Now, we are proud that she’s joining us here in GMA. Welcome to the Kapuso Network, Rabiya,” he said.

Yalong also wishes Rabiya the best of luck in her career’s new chapter, “Congratulations, Rabiya. We wish you all the best as you begin your Kapuso journey.”

Gozon-Valdes is elated to have Kapuso viewers watch her grow as an actress. “We are delighted to have Rabiya join GMA’s stable of stars. I am sure the fans and the Filipino viewers worldwide are thrilled to watch her on screen. Congratulations!”

Meanwhile, Rasonable expressed her enthusiasm in welcoming Rabiya. “We are looking forward to the projects that we will do with Rabiya which will showcase her talents in acting & hosting. We are happy to have Rabiya in GMA!”

An Iloilo native, Rabiya graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy.

Earlier this year, she represented the Philippines at the prestigious 69th Miss Universe pageant and secured a spot in the Top 21 finalists.

After guest appearances in “The Boobay and Tekla Show” and “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” she is gearing up for her debut series “Agimat ng Agila Book 2.”