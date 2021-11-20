PSC holds consultation sessions at NSS

PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez (center) with other PSC officials. (File)

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) starts a series of consultation sessions with groups of stakeholders on Monday for the last phase of the National Sports Summit (NSS) 2021.

PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez, along with the agency’s commissioners and officers are looking forward to these discussions in order to firm up resolutions derived from the NSS’s phase 1.

Representatives from different government agencies and private sectors have confirmed their participation in the consultation sessions.

“We are now on the final lap of our NSS, it is our duty to ensure that the future of Philippine Sports continues to be successful so the next generation may inherit the victories and lessons we had. The take-aways we have from the NSS may serve as guiding light for the future.” Ramirez said.

After the success of NSS phase 1 Sports Conversations this year, the PSC is now shifting its focus to crafting resolutions and drafting the appropriate course of actions that could be used by sports leaders, lawmakers, and stakeholders for the development and continued success of Philippine Sports.

“What we will be passing on are not mere words but torches to light the way and ensure the continued success of sports and the different sports stakeholders,” Ramirez said.

Among the resolutions to be discussed include frameworks and guidelines for different sectors in sports like women in sports, indigenous games and parasports.

PSC Chief of Staff and Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) National Training Director Marc Edward Velasco is Project Head of the NSS and will be representing the PSC along with PSC Planning and Research Division Chief Dr. Lauro Domingo.