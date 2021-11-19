Pop goes the world

POPTV Philippines, the first all-Pinoy streaming app in the country, is expanding its services with the upcoming launch of POPTV Kids and POPTV Trip.

POPTV Kids, which will be available starting Sunday (Nov. 21), is the first all-kids programming on mobile streaming specifically catered to Filipino kids ages 3-10.

“We are the first SVOD platform in the country to offer this kind of all kids programming, especially now that we don’t get to see many kids content on free TV. Here, our children can enjoy different pre-school and kids content absolutely for free even without subscriptions and the best part, everything is dubbed in Filipino. This will surely give them a more fun and more relatable viewing experience,” said POPTV COO Jackeline Chua.

POPTV Trip, meanwhile, is the first in-transit streaming service in the country which will be made accessible to the commuting public via special POPTV buses.

“Data consumption has always played a vital role in the overall experience of users of any streaming service, especially here in the Philippines. That is why POPTV came up with a technology that will make things easier for our customers as we give them all access to our app absolutely for free while on board these buses. POPTV Trip is just the beginning, and we will continue to find ways to expand and improve user access to POPTV,” said CEO Jyotirmoy Saha.

Leading the roster of Filipino-dubbed kids shows on POPTV Kids is the International Emmy Kids Awards-nominated pre-school show “Tish Tash,” which will broadcast for the first time ever in Philippine territory.

There’s also “George of the Jungle,” “The Journey of Long,” “Ella Bella Bingo,” “Tilda Appleseed,” and “The Kids from Seagull Street” which are all co-produced by Saha and Chua via their respective animation companies August Media Holdings and Synergy88 Entertainment Media.

All POPTV users will get access to POPTV Kids for free with just a single click of a button. With POPTV’s child-lock feature, parents don’t need to worry about their kids accessing content not suitable for their ages, as the app requires a passcode before it can revert to its original programming.

Since POPTV became available in the Philippines last September 2020, the subscription-based video-on-demand service has already acquired more than 1.5 million users nationwide amidst challenges posed by the pandemic.

POPTV has also worked with some of the biggest producers and distributors in and out of the country such as ABS-CBN, Regal Films, TBA Studios, Korea’s SBS, CJE&M, and JTBC, Hong Kong’s Medialink, and Thailand’s GMMTV and LINE TV as it provides the Filipino audience with the best of local entertainment and DUBest international hits.

“We are very happy with the positive feedback we are getting, especially with regard to our dubbing. We really take our localization seriously – from the script, voice quality, voice acting – we want our audience to have the same experience as if they were watching these titles in its original language,” added Chua.

Upcoming titles in the app includes KDrama “LUCA” starring Kim Rae Won, animes “Jujutsu Kaisen” and “Citrus,” and BL series “I Promised You The Moon,” “Together With Me,” and “Our Skyy.”

Since both Saha and Chua are no strangers when it comes to IP creation, POPTV is also slated to produce and launch its original shows by next year.

“POPTV not only acquires the best content out there to bring to Filipinos, but we are also going to create the best content, be it features or miniseries, and work with the biggest stars and the best creative and production team both locally and internationally,” shared Saha.

POPTV will also be available soon on Android or Smart TVs.

To download the POPTV app, just search for POPTV PINAS on Google Play, Huawei App Gallery, and Apple App Store.

First time users will get a three-day free trial and may opt to subscribe afterwards for 2 days for only P20, 10 days for only P49, 30 days for only P99, and for half a year for only P300 to get full access to POPTV’s library of local content (blockbusters, indie and classics) and Filipino-dubbed Pinoy foreign favorites (KDramas, animes, BL series, asian movies, and more).

POPTV subscriptions can be purchased via load deduction through SMART or Google Pay; or may be transacted via credit/debit card or GCash app.

It is also available on Shopee, Lazada, all branches of M Lhuillier and RD Pawnshops nationwide, and in sari- sari stores in key cities in Luzon.