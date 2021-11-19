Hot, young OPM stars in ‘Arrival’

Viva Live, Inc. is geared up for another digital concert special.

Titled “Arrival: The Next Chapter of OPM,” the show will feature ten exciting music acts: ALAMAT, Because, LITZ, Lyca Gairanod, Magnus Haven, Claudia Barretto, DENY, Jehramae Trangia, Jona Soquite and Cean Jr.

Because, of course, is the viral hit artist behind songs such as “Marlboro Black,” “Sandali” and his latest trending track “BMW.”

Because is considered to be one of the biggest rap acts in the scene today.

Meanwhile Lo-Fi music is everywhere today and two of the more popular proponents of this booming music style is Cean Jr. who made a mark with “Binibini.”

Likewise Claudia has distinguished herself as a music artist that leans toward ambient R&B sounds evidenced by her recent singles “Nothing To Do” and the recently released “Be It.”

DENY is the talented singer-songwriter who recently made a splash with “Gusto Wit Ya” and “Like Me.”

Lyca doesn’t need any introductions as she’s a singing champ and a recent trending name. But her trending version of Bandang Lapis’ “KabilangBuhay” proved that she is a potent interpreter of songs.

Jona and Jehramae are two of the brightest young music talents in the roster of Viva Records today.

Then there’s ALAMAT.

ALAMAT is the eight-member boy band that broke new grounds with their distinct look and style that is inspired by homegrown influences.

ALAMAT made a splash with their embrace of different Filipino languages that finds its way tastefully into their music.

Their singles “kbye,” “kasmala” and the recently released “porque” proves that ALAMAT is a true pop act for the modern age.

Meanwhile, excitement surrounds the all-girl quintet LITZ. This talented sing-and-dance unit, who recently made its debut with “Natataranta,” was individually hand-picked by Boss Vic and meticulously trained by Teacher Georcelle.

Their debut live performance on “Arrival” is one part of the concert that music fans should really watch out for.

Magnus Haven, the 5-piece band whose massive hit “Imahe” has almost a 100-million streams on Spotify alone is destined for bigger things.

Magnus Haven includes lead vocalist Rajih Mendoza, David Galang on keyboards, guitarist Louise Vaflor, bassist Rey Maestro and drummer Sean Espejo.

“Arrival: The Next Chapter of OPM,” directed by Paolo Valenciano, will premier on Nov. 27 on KTX.PH, IWANTTFC, TFC IPTV.

It will subsequently air on Vivamax Plus on Nov. 29 and on Vivamax on Dec. 31.