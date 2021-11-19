FilBasket: Sta. Lucia rips N. Ecija in KO match, claims last semis berth

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Pasig-Sta. Lucia outplayed Nueva Ecija, 79-66, to clinch the last semifinal berth in the FilBasket Subic Championship at the Subic gym Thursday night.

Cedrick Ablaza produced 14 points and 12 rebounds while Justin Arana and Jeric Teng added 13 and 12 points, respectively, to help the Realtors secure the last ticked to the Final Four.

JERIC TENG

Sta. Lucia forced the do-or-die following its 99-79 win in their first playoff meeting with Nueva Ecija last Tuesday.

Nueva Ecija, which entered the quarters phase with a twice-to-beat incentive after finishing fourth in the elims, will face top seed AICC in the semis on Friday.

The Realtors dictated the tempo of the game and led as many as 17 points, 66-49, following Ablaza’s layup with 5:57 to go.

Pasig also banked on its outside shooting by draining 10 triples, including four from Teng. The Realtors also outrebounded the Bespren, 53-39.

John Paul Sarao and Rence Alcoriza finished with 14 and 12 points in a futile effort for Nueva Ecija.

Meanwhile, the other semis pairing pit Davao Occidental and San Juan also set Friday night.