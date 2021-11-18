Tigers, Knights advance to FilBasket semis

San Juan Knights’ Alvin Abundo (29) is fouled by Medical Depot’s Christian Moralde (No. 6) as he drives to the basket. (FilBasket)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Davao Occidental-Cocolife and San Juan-Go For Gold advanced to the semifinals of the FilBasket Subic Championship after dispatching their respective rivals Wednesday at the Subic gym.

The Tigers downed Burlington EOG Sports, 88-81, while the Knights dismantled Medical Depot, 88-73, to join early qualifier and top seed AICC Manila in the next round.

The last semis berth was being disputed by Pasig-Sta. Lucia and the Nueva Ecija Bespren at presstime. The Realtors thumped the No. 4 Nueva Ecija Bespren, 99-79, to force a knockout match.

John Wilson led the Tigers with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Keith Agovida and Robby Celiz chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, as Davao avenged its 76-69 loss to Burlington in the eliminations last Nov. 10.

Davao was trailing 70-65 after three quarters until Billy Ray Robles sparked a 12-0 run to gain the 77-70 upperhand.

Burlington never recovered since then despite the efforts of Jhon Nermal, who finished with 12 points and 10 boards, and James Castro, who had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Alvin Abundo sizzled with 28 points built on four triples apart from dishing off 10 assists for San Juan which led as many as 22 points.

Rhenz Abando also shone for San Juan with 18 points, while Wamar added 11.

Patrick Cabahug and Kevin Villafranca scored 22 and 15 points for Medical Depot.