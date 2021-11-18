Null
Karateka Tsukii suffers early exit in Dubai World Championships

By CARLO ANOLIN

Junna Tsukii suffered an early exit in the 2021 World Karate Federation (WKF) Senior World Championships (female kumite -50 kg) Wednesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tsukii, one of the country’s best bets in karate, scored a majority decision win against Sara Radicevska of North Macedonia in the opener but yielded to Bakhriniso Babaeva of Uzbekistan, 3-2, in the second round.
Babaeva then lost to Cylia Ouikene of Algeria in the next stage as Round 4 is currently ongoing as of this posting.
Fellow 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jamie Lim will be left competing for the bronze medal in the repechage round of the -61kg division.

Written by Tempo Desk

