Karateka Tsukii suffers early exit in Dubai World Championships

By CARLO ANOLIN
Junna Tsukii suffered an early exit in the 2021 World Karate Federation (WKF) Senior World Championships (female kumite -50 kg) Wednesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Tsukii, one of the country’s best bets in karate, scored a majority decision win against Sara Radicevska of North Macedonia in the opener but yielded to Bakhriniso Babaeva of Uzbekistan, 3-2, in the second round.
Babaeva then lost to Cylia Ouikene of Algeria in the next stage as Round 4 is currently ongoing as of this posting.
Fellow 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jamie Lim will be left competing for the bronze medal in the repechage round of the -61kg division.