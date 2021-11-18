6 teams vie at Champions League for Women in Lipa

F2 Logistics members (File)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Six teams battle for the title when the country’s first volleyball Champions League for Women fires off on Saturday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center gym in Lipa City, Batangas.

PetroGazz and Baguio City clash at 10 a.m., while F2 Logistics and California Precision Sports clash at 1:30 p.m.

Chery Tiggo collides with Tugegarao Perlas Spikers at 4 p.m. to cap the opening-day tripleheader.

Three games per day are scheduled until Nov. 25 where teams will compete in a single-round robin phase. The tournament will follow a bubble-type setup to ensure the safety and health of participants and league personnel.

“This is the first time that the country is staging its Champions League, which is a staple among members of the International Volleyball Federation or FIVB,” PNVF President Tats Suzara said.

“And we’re glad that health protocols have eased and we have a very cooperative local government unit in Lipa City.”

The Champions League for Men, meanwhile, opens on Nov. 29 with a three-match schedule featuring Go for Gold-Air Force against VNS, Sabong International Spikers against MRT-Negros and Global Remit against Team Dasma Monarchs.

The men’s contest will use the same format as the women’s competition.

The bulk of the PNVF delegation entered the bubble Wednesday morning, while the teams will arrive in batches starting Thursday afternoon.

All participants and personnel are fully vaccinated and were made to undergo PCR tests before entering the bubble. Everyone will also be Antigen tested before entering the bubble.