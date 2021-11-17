Kaya, ADT arrange Copa Paulino Alcantara final

Yrick Gallantes is doused with water by keeper Quincy Kameraad after scoring a goal that eventually gave the Azkals Developmental Team a 2-1 extra time win over Stallion-Laguna. (Photo from PFF)

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Tomorrow

(National Training Centre, Carmona)

4 p.m. — Stallion vs Cebu (3rd Place)

8:15 p.m. — ADT vs Kaya (Final)

The Azkals Development Team (ADT) and Kaya-Iloilo arranged a title showdown after pulling off hard-fought victories Tuesday in the semifinals of the Copa Paulino Alcantara at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite.

Yrick Gallantes’ extra time goal completed ADT’s comeback from a goal down to defeat Stallion-Laguna, 2-1, while Jovin Bedic’s penalty allowed Kaya to sneak past Dynamic Herb Cebu, 1-0.

ADT and Kaya meet for the Copa crown tomorrow night at the same venue in a rematch of their group stage encounter won by the latter last Nov. 7.

Stallion and Cebu will play a consolation match for third place.

It was a big comeback for ADT, which conceded the opening goal in the 53rd minute when bulky defender Abe Placito delivered a header off a corner kick.

Jarvey Gayoso leveled the score in the 66th with a header of his own, but had to leave the game near the end of the second half with a hamstring injury.

Stallion could have retaken the lead in extra time but Finn McDaniel couldn’t capitalize on one-on-one counterattack as keeper Quincy Kameraad made a huge stop for the developmental squad.

The winner came in the 116th when Oliver Bias crossed it to Gallantes for the header.

In the other semifinal, Kaya had to patiently wait for a break against Cebu’s tough defensive stand until Baris Tasci was called for a handball inside the box.

Bedic calmly fired the go-ahead score from the spot off Cebu goalkeeper Ace Villanueva in the 86th to seal Kaya’s third straight appearance in the Copa final.