Jamie Lim stays in medal hunt at Senior World Championships

By CARLO ANOLIN
Jamie Lim lost in the quarterfinals but remained in bronze medal hunt after a fine start in the 2021 World Karate Federation (WKF) Senior World Championships (female kumite -61kg) Wednesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Per Karate Pilipinas, Lim will compete in the repechage round scheduled Thursday.
This developed as 2019 European Games champion Anita Serogina of Ukraine advanced to the final round of the tournament.
Serogina, Lim’s opponent in the quarters, will face Jovana Prekovic of Serbia for the gold medal contention.
Lim, who is one step away from the semis, earlier suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to the Ukrainian veteran.
Jamie, the daughter of PBA legend Samboy, both scored a majority decision victory against Sarara Shimada of Japan and Laura Sivert of France, in Rounds 3 and 2, respectively, heading into the fourth round.
The 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist also chalked up a 4-2 win against Alana Kochieva of Russia in the opener.
Meanwhile, Lim’s fellow 2019 SEA Games gold medalist Junna Tsukii was battling Sara Radicevska of North Macedonia in Pool 1 opening round of the -50kg division as of press time.
