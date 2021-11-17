Ina Raymundo’s Fil-Canadian son to play in Division 1 of US NCAA

JAKOB POTURNAK (Photo from Instagram)

Jakob Poturnak, son of actress Ina Raymundo, is set to play for the Xavier University Musketeers in the Division 1 of the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) baseball competition.

Ina took to Instagram to show how proud she is for her 18-year-old Fil-Canadian son who will be suiting up for the Cincinnati-based school.

“After many years of hard work and dedication to baseball, my son is now officially a Xavier Musketeer,” said Raymundo in an Instagram post where his son is already seen wearing his Xavier baseball team jersey.

“To be playing D1 college baseball is one of the best achievements in your life, Jakob. We are so proud of you. But of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the 101% support you get from your dad,” she furthered.

Xavier has been a member of the NCAA Division I Big East Conference since the start of the 2014 season and has won four conference tournament championships and two regular season conference titles.

“I’ve witnessed the best teamwork between the two of you, that also includes Coach Alex, thank you. Thank you Lord, for orchestrating all these blessings,” the veteran actress added.