Collegiate athletes get CHED OK to resume face-to-face training

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Collegiate athletes can now resume face-to-face training provided they comply with the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) stringent protocols.

CHED has reportedly prepared guidelines for schools that involve detailed health and safety requirements necessary in this time of pandemic.

Under the guideline, schools must furnish a letter of intent with samples of health declaration forms for participating athletes, coaches and trainers. These must be properly coordinated with the local government unit.

Schools must also conduct an on-site inspection and submit requirements for the training venues and dormitories they would use. These include RT-PCR testing or 14-day isolation for participants, as well as provisions on screening areas, one-way movement through the facilities, installation of visual signs or signages, and number of equipment.

Schools must also provide health and hygiene protocols that include keeping a monitoring log book, providing personal hygiene kits and following a regular disinfection schedule.

The school must also provide the list of participants including letters of consent for all student-athletes aged 18 and above who shall participate in the training at least seven days prior to the start of the activity.

A task force for the school must also be provided to ensure the health and safety of participants during the training.

Collegiate activities and training have been halted for almost two years due to the pandemic.

NCAA and UAAP executives are planning to start their events early next year.