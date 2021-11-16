Raikko Mateo shines in ‘Yorme: The Isko Domagoso Story’

By NEIL RAMOS

A star is born.

Talking about young actor Raikko Mateo who has been generating huge buzz playing Manila Mayor Isko Moreno in the upocmign biopic “Yorme: The Isko Domagoso Story.”

Produced by Saranggola Media Productions and distributed by Viva Films, the movie highlights the most important chapters in the life of Yorme, including the years he spent in the slums of Tondo.

It also touched on his teen years,wherein he experienced bullying, name calling and rejection because of his necessitous condition.

The film shares how the truth about his predicament challenged him to strive for a better life and how lady luck finally smiled at him when he earned a golden ticket into showbiz via German Moreno’s “That’s Entertainment.”

It continues through his life as a young politician eager to make his mark amid tribulations and setbacks, up until he realized his aspirations.

Raikko could only be happy to land the role.

He shared, “My initial reaction when I found out that I was cast as Isko, of course I was very happy because I was excited to portray the life of Sir Isko because I know there is so much goodness about him that will inspire many.”

“It was challenging to know that I will portray his life as a young boy, during the time of lime when he and his family was in their struggling stage,” Mateo added. “I prepared by feeling and understanding, and giving the truth needed, especially how Sir Isko as a boy, sees the condition at that time.”

Portraying the teen Isko is Mc Coy de Leon.

Filling in the shoes of Domagoso as a politician is Xian Lim.

Ramon Christopher Gutierrez and Tina Paner play the parents of Isko.

Jestoni Alarcon essays Domagoso discoverer and manager, Wowie Roxas.

Janno Gibbs stars as the star maker and the legend that was German Moreno.

MJ Lastimosa appears as the wife of Isko.

Raiko declares: “The biggest lesson I gained from doing Sir Isko is pag gusto may paraan, pag ayaw may dahilan. Si Sir Isko, gusto niyang makatulong sa kanyang magulang. Gusto niyang magkakita para sa kanyang pamilya. Kaya nagsumikap po siya.”

“You should watch the movie because it is inspiring,” concludes Raikko Mateo, “Maraming matutuhang aral, lalo na nga’t hindi madali ang buhay na pinagsimulan at pinagdaanan ni Sir Isko. He is living proof that dreams do come true if you work hard, pray and put love in every thing that you do.”

“Yorme: The Isko Domagoso Story,” opens in cinemas, Dec. 1.