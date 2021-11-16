PSC gives PH teams go signal to train at 3 venues

Rizal Memorial Coliseum (File)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) board has approved the resumption of training of select national teams starting Jan. 10, 2022.

In a statement, the board said select PH teams can train either at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, the Philsports Complex in Pasig City and the Baguio Training Camp in Baguio.

“This resumption is dependent on provision of many considerations for safety before final implementation,” the statement read.

The government sports agency said they are already coordinating with the MPA-IATF in Philsports, Pasig and the Baguio City local government unit “to ensure that all safety measures are taken for the protection of the national team members.”

The PSC is also evaluating other viable facilities that can also be used for future training, while doing repairs on the dormitories that will be used for training.

The agency has also created a technical working group tasked to oversee the preparations and finalization of sports that will be accommodated in the said facilities.

All athletes, coaches and officials who will be part of the training must also be fully vaccinated.