NLEX re-acquires Magat in multi-player trade

MARION MAGAT

By JONAS TERRADO

NLEX re-acquired center Marion Magat from Blackwater in a multi-player trade pending the approval of the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

The Road Warriors confirmed the deal to bring back the six-year veteran Monday in exchange for sophomores Mike Ayonayon and Will McAloney.

Magat played two conferences for NLEX in the 2018-19 season before being sent to TNT as part of the Jericho Cruz trade that included NorthPort and Blackwater.

“We were constantly looking for a big man and Marion has the size, plus the fact that he played for us before, it won’t be much of a problem when it comes to adjustment,” NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said on the team’s official site.

Magat was with Blackwater the past two pandemic-marred seasons, including the recent Philippine Cup that saw the Bossing lose all 11 games.

Magat averaged 5.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 10 appearances for Blackwater.

Ayonayon and McAloney will now look to get a break under a new team after playing limited minutes in their NLEX stints.

Ayonayon played five games for a total of 40 minutes, producing just 0.4 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

McAloney registered 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in seven games for the Road Warriors the past conference.