MPBL exec eyes opener at MOA; 22 teams join invitational tilt

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Organizers of the Chooks-To-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational Tournament are looking at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City as the possible venue for their opening matches scheduled on Dec. 11.

Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said they are still finalizing the details as the league turns professional and opts to follow the international basketball federation (FIBA) tournament format.

There will be 22 teams competing in the busy 10-day schedule though the final list is yet to be released. Squads will be grouped into four brackets and will play in a single-round robin elimination.

Duremdes is hoping that with easing of pandemic restrictions, vaccinated fans will be allowed to watch the five-games-a-day event, but that would still depend on the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

“Tinitingnan pa naman kung papayag ang IATF kasi base sa Alert Level 2, allowed ang 50 percent audience,” Duremdes said in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Online Forum.

“Pero siyempre lahat ng yan, nakadepende sa desisyon ng IATF.”

The tournament backed by Chooks-to-Go will also adopt a “closed circuit” setup where players will strictly follow the venue-home policy.

“Unlike sa bubble-type setup, yung mga players natin, diretso sa venue at bahay lang during the tournament,” Duremdes said.