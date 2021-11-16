Maymay Entrata, ‘Mpowered’

Maymay Entrata’s first virtual concert is going to be an empowerment extravaganza as she delivers a variety of showstopping performances that will highlight her journey to self-love.

“Isa sa mga pinakanagustuhan ko talaga sa concert ay ibang iba ‘yung atake, kabogera ‘yung every performance ko doon,” said Maymay, adding that aside from inspiring confidence, “Mpowered” also aims to stress the importance of choosing to be happy.

She explained, “All in all, ang gusto ko lang naman maiparating ay maging empowered at mas maging masaya sila. Kasi gusto ko ‘yung araw ng concert maging isang selebrasyon kumbaga na choice natin na maging masaya.”

Aside from her solo performances, “Mpowered” will also showcase a diverse guest lineup that will bring out Maymay’s range as an artist.

From Mimiyuuuh’s comedic chops, AC Bonifacio’s supreme dancing skills, Darren Espanto’s impressive sing-and-dance talent to Nyoy Volante’s soulful and heartfelt singing—Maymay is set to establish herself more as an all-rounder.

Meanwhile, Maymay’s “Amakabogera” continues its streak of success, having accumulated over 2.8 million music video views, more than 316,000 Spotify streams, and almost 190,000 TikTok entries.

The Kapamilya artist’s live performance of her latest single on the Wish 107.5 Bus has also been received favorably, which now has over 3.5 million views and even peaked at number 2 in YouTube Philippines’ trending videos list.

Maymay said she initially doubted whether she could pull off singing the song live, but was happy with the results and the overall success of the track.

“Masaya na ako na nagugustuhan nila ‘yung tono, ‘yung kanta pero ‘yung naiintindihan nila ‘yung lyrics, kung ano ‘yung mensahe ng kanta na ipinapahiwatig sa listeners, dun ako mas natutuwa.”

Tickets for the “Mpowered” concert are now available.

“Mpowered” streams Nov. 26 (Friday) at 8:30pm, with a rerun Nov. 27, 10am via KTX.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.