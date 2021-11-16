Go favors resumption of sports activities in low risk areas

SEN. BONG GO

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his support for the resumption of contact sports in the National Capital Region (NCR) and in low risk areas following the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force to place the region under a more relaxed Alert Level 2 quarantine classification.

Mayors in Metro Manila have proposed allowing contact sports with the condition that only fully vaccinated individuals participate or observe.

The guidelines are intended to encourage more Filipinos to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Under the proposed guidelines formulated by the Metro Manila Council, in coordination with the Department of Health, wearing of masks will be optional during play.

However, when not in play, players should wear face masks and observe social distancing. Meanwhile, spectators shall wear masks and observe social distancing at all times.

In addition, organizers and venue owners shall apply for the necessary permit from the concerned local government unit and declare, among others, the nature of event, number of participants, and event duration.

Although COVID-19 cases are decreasing in number, event organizers and venue owners should still be accountable for guaranteeing venue capacity limits and follow the IATF rules.

Indoor facilities should only be allowed up to 50% of their capacity, and 70% for outdoor venues.

Only fully vaccinated adults will be accommodated.

“Ayon sa guidelines ng IATF, pwede na ang contact sports sa Alert Level 2 areas. Kailangan lang pong magpaalam sa LGU na pagdarausan ng mga laro at siguruhin ang kaligtasan ng mga manlalaro, manonood at lahat ng involved sa mga contact sports na ito. May guidelines nang binuo ang Metro Manila Council para masigurong ligtas ang mga laro,” Go said in a statement.

“Ang lagi ko lang paalala, sundin ang capacity conditions na itinakda ng IATF para maging ligtas ang pagsasagawa ng mga aktibidad na ito. Palaging sundin rin ang mga minimum health protocols, katulad ng pagsuot ng mask at pagsunod sa social distancing,” Go appealed.

Go also voiced his optimism that the eventual return of contact sports to the country will attract more aspiring and professional athletes, supporting the country’s long-term sports development.

“Sa pamamagitan ng pag-resume ng contact sports sa ligtas na paraan, inaasahang makapagbibigay tayo ng konting kasiyahan sa ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng krisis na ating pinagdadaanan at makapagbigay din ng hanapbuhay sa ating mga kababayan,” Go said.

“Pero unahin po muna natin ang kalusugan ng lahat. Sa ngayon naman po, binabalanse po ng ating gobyerno ang buhay at ekonomiya. Importante po sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte ang buhay ng bawat tao,” Go ended.