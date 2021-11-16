DeRozan sizzles as Bulls torment Lakers; Suns stay hot

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls drives against the LA Lakers during their game Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California where the Bulls won, 121-103. (AFP)

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – DeMar DeRozan erupted for 38 points as the Chicago Bulls scored an emphatic road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

DeRozan was the tormentor-in-chief of a Lakers team who saw Anthony Davis ejected for only the second time in his career as the 2020 NBA champions slumped to a 121-103 loss.

Boston 98, Cleveland 92

Sacramento 129, Detroit 107

Washington 105, New Orleans 100

Atlanta 129, Orlando 111

New York 92, Indiana 84

Dallas 111, Denver 101

Memphis 136, Houston 102

Phoenix 99, Minnesota 96

Miamia 103, OKC 90

Portland 118, Toronto 113

Chicago 121, LA Lakers 103

Barring two fleeting moments early in the first quarter, the Bulls led throughout, at one stage surging into a 28-point lead at the Staples Center.

DeRozan found support from former Lakers player Lonzo Ball, who weighed in with 27 points while Zach Lavine added 26 points.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Lakers scoring with 28 points while Russell Westbrook had 25 points.

Davis finished with 20 points before being tossed late in the third quarter after remonstrating angrily with officials for restarting the game as he attempted to put a shoe on.

The Chicago win leaves the Bulls in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-4 record.

The loss dropped the Lakers to 8-7, just outside the playoff places in the Western Conference.

In Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic combined for 52 points as the Mavericks overturned a 13-point third quarter deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets, 111-101, at the American Airlines Center.

Porzingis finished with 29 points and Doncic added 23 points while laying on 11 assists in a see-saw contest which saw the lead change hands no fewer than 13 times.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic led the Denver scorers with 35 points, with Monte Morris adding 17.

After trailing for all of the third quarter, the Mavs came roaring back in the fourth period, outscoring Denver 32-18 to close out the win.

There was a scare for the Mavs in the final second however as Slovenian star Doncic limped off injured in the final minute after appearing to twist his left ankle.

Porzingis later told reporters Doncic appeared to be in good spirits in the locker room.

In Minneapolis, the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 99-96 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A late burst by Phoenix veteran Chris Paul helped the Suns over the line while Devin Booker led the scoring with 29 points.

Paul finished with 21 points ˗ 19 of them coming in the fourth quarter — while Deandre Ayton added 22.