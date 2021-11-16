4 Team Lakay warriors vie in Singapore tilt next month

Kevin Belingon (left) vs Andrew Leone (ONE Championship photo)







By CARLO ANOLIN





Three grizzled veterans and a rising star of Team Lakay will see action in the ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec. 17.

They are former bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon, No. 2 flyweight Danny Kingad, ex-BRAVE titlist Stephen Loman, and Jhanlo Sangiao, the son of Team Lakay head coach Mark.

JHANLO SANGIAO

Additional bouts and their respective opponents have yet to be announced.

But the older Sangiao welcomed the development as Team Lakay is determined to end the year on a high note.

“We are honored by the trust that ONE Championship has placed in Team Lakay. This is a huge opportunity for us to close the year on a positive note, and we are very proud to represent the Philippines on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition,” Sangiao told ONE Championship.

“Our warriors will be going up against a handful of very tough opponents, so it’s not going to be easy. Rest assured that we are working double time in the gym to produce a favorable outcome. Through our hard work and dedication, we will triumph.”

Belingon last saw action in October 2020 where he suffered a knockout defeat to Brazilian veteran John Lineker while Kingad, a former ONE flyweight title challenger, has not fought since beating Chinese foe Xie Wei in January last year.

Both Jhanlo and Loman, two recently signed talents of ONE, are the most anticipated fighters from Team Lakay.

This marks Jhanlo’s professional and promotional debut at 18 years old and Loman’s comeback fight since dominating the bantamweight division of Bahrain-based promotion BRAVE CF.

