Making the season brighter

As adversities continue to test the Filipino spirit, GMA Network is making the Yuletide season brighter as the country’s leading broadcast company enjoins everyone to “Love Together, Hope Together” in its 2021 Christmas station ID (CSID).

A holiday treat that Kapuso viewers always look forward to every year, the Network’s Christmas station ID also serves as a reunion for the Kapuso artists and personalities joining forces in one touching video to celebrate this season of cheer.

Opening the Christmas video were GMA News pillar Jessica Soho, Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes, Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera, and Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards.

Queen of Creative Collaborations Heart Evangelista and one of the newest Kapuso Bea Alonzo graced the CSID in special vignettes along with the growing roster of Kapuso stars and News and Public Affairs personalities.

In this year’s CSID, which was released on November 12, they were seen writing messages of hope in heart-shaped pieces of paper and hanging them on the ‘tree of hope.’

With the heartwarming messages dedicated to Filipinos from different sectors and walks of life, we are again reminded that despite the challenges that come our way, love is the best gift that we can give one another this Christmas.

Expressing love in any manner whether through words or action truly goes a long way as it helps spark hope in everyone’s hearts and feel God’s love especially this season.

The latest Kapuso Christmas offering was made even more unforgettable with the jingle performed by the talented Kapuso singers led by Julie Anne San Jose, Lani Misalucha, Aicelle Santos, and Christian Bautista.

The catchy upbeat tune paired with uplifting lyrics was composed and arranged by Simon Peter Tan with words by BJ Camaya, Emman Rivera, and Jann Lopez. “Love Together, Hope Together” is also available for streaming worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

“Sa kabila ng lahat ng pagbabago, isang bagay ang hindi nagbago. Ikaw, ikaw na laging nasa tabi ko. Laging maliwanag ang Pasko if we love together, hope together. Laging makulay ang Pasko if we love together, hope together,” – the song’s simple yet powerful message of being there for one another truly rings true especially for the Kapuso Network as it further proves that it will always be with the Filipinos in any situation.

As long as there is love and hope in each other’s hearts, Christmas will always be brighter and better if Filipinos are together.

Watch GMA Network’s 2021 Christmas Station ID on GMA’s official Facebook and YouTube accounts, or on the official website www.gmanetwork.com.