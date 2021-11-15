Janine Berdin drops new single ‘Pagod Na Ako’

Janine Berdin leaves a lasting reminder to take a break when life gets overwhelming in her latest self-penned single, “Pagod Na Ako.”

“When writing this song, I wanted to tell myself that it’s okay to feel exhausted. It’s okay to feel like something’s draining you,” she said, adding that denial and putting up a front will only add more gravity to someone’s existing woes.

Produced by former “The Voice Kids” alumnus Juan Karlos Labajo, the new Star Music release lyrically encapsulates the raw emotion of being drained by one’s circumstances but also puts a positive spin on the very human feeling of not being completely fine.

Juan Karlos said he felt really proud of Janine when he heard the song’s final product. “I just helped her out on how to materialize what she had in mind and put it into music, into reality. But how you hear this song is really Janine’s genius. Ako lang ‘yung isa sa mga instrument na tumulong.”

For Janine, the song is a reminder that acknowledging one’s pain and struggles is vital. She said, “Setting big goals and high expectations for yourself is good, yes, but if it starts stressing you out too much and becomes a huge threat to your overall well-being, you have to realize that.”

“Pagod Na Ako” adds to the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion’s list of self-compositions that capture her relatable and honest musings about life including “The Side Character” and “Wala Ako N’yan.” She is regularly seen on “ASAP Natin ‘To” alongside other New Gen Divas.

Take a much-needed rest by streaming Janine’s “Pagod Na Ako,” out now on various digital music platforms.