FilBasket: Medical Depot, Burlington whip rivals

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Medical Depot and Burlington EOG Sports boosted their quarterfinal seedings after routing their rivals Sunday in the FilBasket Subic Championship at the Subic gym.

PATRICK CABAHUG (File)

Medical Depot thrashed 7A Primus, 86-72, while Burlington ripped FSD Makati-Army, 105-85, to finish the round-robin eliminations with similar 6-4 records at joint fourth.

Patrick Cabahug exploded for 31 points. including nine triples for Medical Depot, who led by as many as 20 points, 83-63.

Simon Camacho also shone for Medical Depot with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Kevin Villafranca added nine points and 10 boards.

7A Primus, who was already out of contention, finished the tournament with a 2-8 card.

Meanwhile, Burlington dominated Makati throughout with Jett Vidal and Enoch Valdez at the forefront of its attack.

Vidal and Valdez firex 17 points apiece as Burlinton pulled away from a strong opening quarter, 32-19, for good.

Jeymark Mallari and Bryan Hilario also stepped up for Burlington with 14 and 12 points.

Burlington turned Makati’s 19 turnovers into 24 points.

Ezer Rosopa and Jay Motol finished with 14 and 12 points for Makati, who tied with 7A Primus near the bottom standings with 2-8.