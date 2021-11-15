Ex-Battalion is back, to stage digital concert

By NEIL RAMOS

Ex-Battalion, the Philippines’ biggest hip hop group with a total of over 1 billion accumulated views and over 4 million subscribers on YouTube alone, is back with a vengeance.

Indeed, after several months of hiatus owing to the ongoing pandemic, they are now returning with a huge offering for fans: a digital concert.

Titled “EVOLUXION,” the show is the first major concert of the group.

Produced by RS Francisco and Sam Verzosa of Frontrow, it is to be staged at the Araneta Coliseum and various remote locations and will span 3 hours.

The special presentation features all the group’s signature hits and other recordings performed live like never before, inasmuch as they will be backed by a full band under award-winning musical director Raul Mitra.

“EVOLUXION” will also mark the first time the group will talk about their inspiring personal rags-to-riches stories as they retrace their journey to stardom.

Asked why they decided to stage their comeback amid the pandemic, the group shared, “We simply want to inspire and inject hope to our fans and kababayans who have suffered so much because of the ongoing health scare.”

RS echoed the same: “We need this if only to help the music industry move forward. This is not just for fans of the group. This is for all Filipinos.”

“EVOLUXION” will stream live in ktx.ph on Dec. 11, Saturday, 8pm. Tickets are priced from P300, which only allows for access to the concert; up to P35,000, which allows access to the concert, plus printed ticket, greetings from the group, EXB “Inside Kwento” via zoom, signed EXB poster, EXB mask and ahirt, RS mask and shirt, SV shirt and jacket and an exclusive face-to-face dinner with EXB and an exclusive access to the Listening Party (inclusive of cocktails) featuring never-before-heard Ex B tracks.

Merchandise, printed tickets can be claimed at The Frontrow head office located at 1468 Quezon Avenue, 1st Zenith Building, Quezon City.