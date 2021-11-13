PSC gets Investor Protection Champion award from SEC

BUTCH Ramirez

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) awarded the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) the Enforcement and Investor Protection Champion award during its virtually held 85th Founding Anniversary celebration.

The award was given in recognition of the PSC’s support of the SEC’s initiatives this year, particularly in investor protection.

PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez is grateful for the SEC’s recognition of the partnership between the two agencies.

PSC and SEC have been working hand-in-hand to promote safer investing practices not only to the public but also to hardworking athletes vulnerable to outside pressures and scams.

PSC facilitated the participation of Tokyo Olympics Medalists Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, and Eumir Marcial as Investor Champions in the SEC’s 2021 Investor Protection week.

Aside from the Tokyo Medalists, national athletes Andrew Kim Remolino, Mary Joy Tabal, and Nikko Huelgas joined SEC as it has launched #MagingInvestorChampion to encourage and inform athletes and the public more about investments.

SEC also recognized several agencies and personalities as champions in ease of doing business, capital market development, good corporate governance, and organizational development.