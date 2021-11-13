MMFF, balik-sinehan!

By MELL T. NAVARRO

Pormal nang inanunsiyo ng MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority) at 48th Metro Manila Film Festival, headed by MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos, ang walong opisyal na kalahok na pelikula sa pinakamalaki at pinakasikat na local film festival sa bansa:

1. “A Hard Day” (Viva Films) – action; Pinoy adaptation of the Korean hit movie of the same title, starring Dingdong Dantes with Meg Imperial, Janno Gibbs, John Arcilla, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Garry Lim, and Arvic Lim, directed by Lawrence Fajardo.

2. “Big Night!” (Cignal Entertainment, IdeaFirst Company, October Train Films, and Quantum Films) – a social drama starring powerhouse cast: Christian Bables, John Arcilla, Eugene Domingo, Ricky Davao, Gina Alajar, Janice De Belen, Soliman Cruz, Alan Paule, and Nico Antonio, directed by Jun Robles Lana

3. “Love At First Stream” (Star Cinema and Kwentolabs, Inc.) – a romance youth-oriented drama topbilled by ABS-CBN newbies Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner, and Anthony Jennings, directed by Cathy Garcia Molina

4. “Kun Maupay Man it Panahon” (Whether The Weather Is Fine) (Globe Studios, Black Sheep Productions, Quantum Films, iWantTFC, and Dreamscape Entertainment ) – a drama starring Daniel Padilla and Charo Santos Concio, and Francinne “Rans” Rifol, directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad

5. “Huwag Kang Lalalabas” (Obra Cinema) – a horror trilogy, directed by Adolfo Alix Jr.

“Bahay” episode — Aiko Melendez with Bembol Roco, Joaquin Domagoso, James Blanco, Soliman Cruz, Dave Bornea, and Carlos Dala

“Hotel” episode – Kim Chiu with Jameson Blake, Tina Paner, Alan Paule, Donna Cariaga, Rico Barrera, Brenda Mage, and James Teng

“Kumbento” episode — Beauty Gonzales with Elizabeth Oropesa, Matet de Leon, Yasser Marta, Marcus Madrigal, Elora Españo, Tanya Gomez, and Barbara Miguel

6. “The ExorSis” (TinCan Films) – a comedy-horror starring Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga, with Melai Cantiveros, directed by Fifth Solomon

7. “Huling Ulan Sa Tag-Araw” (Heaven’s Best Entertainment) – a romance drama starring Ken Chan and Rita Daniela, with Lotlot De Leon and Richard Yap, executive producer is Harlene Bautista, written by Acy Ramos and Rish Mangubat-Lunasco, directed by Louie Ignacio

8. “Nelia” (A and Q Production Films) – a suspense drama starring Winwyn Marquez and Raymond Bagatsing with Mon Confiado, Ali Forbes, Dexter Doria, Lloyd Samartino, Shido Roxas, and Dan Alvaro. Introducing Juan Carlos Galano. Directed by Lester Dimaranan.

Congratulations sa official entries ng MMFF 2021!

Mapapanood ang mga ito sa mga sinehan sa buong bansa simula Dec. 25, 2021.