MMA star Miado now ready vs elite strawweights

Confidence is definitely riding high for Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado after he silenced doubters as he repeated over Miao Li Tao.

The Filipino striker was more impressive this time, scoring a second round technical knockout win over his Chinese rival at ONE: NEXTGEN last Friday.

“I’ve heard all the talk that I got lucky, and Miao even said it, but with this win, I think I proved that my past win was no luck and I really am the better fighter,” he said.

Miado himself admitted that this version of him is a far more improved fighter, banking on his lethal striking which improved tremendously since joining Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok.

The chance to work with elite warriors like siblings Denice and Drex Zamboanga surely helps, which is evident with the pop the Blaze FC Strawweight Champion showcased in his last fight against Miao.

“Here in Marrok, I’m more focused with my training. I don’t think of anything else but to train and that has greatly helped me in my development as a fighter. It also keeps me sharp that my sparring partners are bigger than me, preparing me for my matches as I’ve gotten accustomed to being the underdog,” he said.

“I can say that I got stronger and that’s a credit to my continuous training. I’ve been blessed with an organized camp that has helped me with my takedown defense which made me more comfortable with my strikes because I know that whatever offense the opponent throws at me, I can defend myself well.”

But Miado isn’t done just yet, baring that he continues to be a student of the game and is relentless in his quest to add more weapons to his arsenal.