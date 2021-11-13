Despite many obstacles, Napolis bags bronze in world jiu-jitsu tilt

JENNA KAILA NAPOLIS





By CARLO ANOLIN



Jenna Kaila Napolis finished her 2021 Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Championships campaign with a bronze medal show in the -52kg women’s adult in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Napolis pulled off two submissions against Kazakh foe Aigerim Kuatkyzy en route to winning the bronze as she narrated on her social media post.

“Heartbreaking but so many reasons to be grateful,” wrote Napolis on Instagram. “So many obstacles leading here: getting injured, having stricter 2 [year] lockdown in the Philippines, my brother getting more workload from wfh (work from home) hence me getting depressed for having less living room training; but still we made it here to compete and move well.”

Napolis then thanked the coaching staff and members of the Philippine Jiu-Jitsu Federation as well as the Philippine Sports Commission for the support.

Moldir Mekenbayeva of Kazakhstan ruled the division and bagged the gold while Vietnamese grappler Duong Thi Thanh Minh followed suit with the silver finish.

Hessa Alshamsi of the UAE shared Napoli’s spot at third.

Meanwhile, Meggie Ochoa, the country’s first jiu-jitsu world champion, failed to land on the podium this time around alongside compatriot Jollirine Co in the -48 kg division.

This was Ochoa’s first competition since ruling the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.