Julie Anne San Jose’s extraordinary journey continues

Julie was joined by viewers around the globe as she began her musical journey in Mindanao last Sept. 17.

In the trending first leg of “Limitless,” she learned about the essence ofe local culture and tradition there.

Most importantly, she saw the real beauty of the place emanating from the kindness and warmth of the Mindanaoans.

Each day, she peeled a layer of Mindanao. And at the same time, she shed a layer of her wall. Embracing her vulnerability, she revealed her real thoughts and emotions.

“In the first part, I was finally able to ‘breathe’ as I took a trip to unexplored Mindanao,” shares Julie. “I learned so much about the place, the people there, and about myself. The beautiful scenery, the warmth of the South was overwhelming.”

But it was just the beginning. After taking a pause and acknowledging her inner battles, she is ready to take the harder step—facing her fears and confronting her conflicts.

“Taking a breath is always the first step. We pause. But after that, comes the difficult part. We confront our inner battles. We acknowledge. Because this is how we heal,” she adds.

“Limitless” is a story of Julie’s journey of knowing more about the people around her, the country and the world, and more importantly, about herself. And in every step of her journey, Julie wants everyone to be with her.

Her next journey takes her to an island in the Visayas, where she explores the mystical beauty of its scenic locations. With every new experience, Julie unwraps the mystery surrounding the island and its locals.

“Amidst a global pandemic, we have never been more proud of Julie and her immense talent and willingness to explore herself, and our amazing country. The ‘Limitless’ team is honored to be part of her journey. Limitless is not just Julie’s story but ours as well. We want to breathe. We want to heal. And with ‘Limitless,’ GMA Synergy is doing just that for our Kapuso all over the globe. We hope you stay with us in this three-part journey that features the beautiful country that is the Philippines,” says GMA First Vice President and Head for Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor Amoroso.

Now comes “Limitless Part 2: Heal.”

This time, Julie will enjoy the beach and the beats of the Visayas with fellow Clash Master and good friend Rayver Cruz.

Joining her as well is the proud Bisdak herself, “The Clash” Season 3 Grand Champion Jessica Villarubin.

“When we create, we always hold ourselves to the highest standards. It’s already a given that it should reflect the values of the Network and Filipinos, and highlight the impressionable skills of our stars. But add to that the challenges of creating during a pandemic—ensuring everyone’s safety, working within health protocol restrictions, and working with minimal manpower. Now imagine tripling that challenge. That is the daunting task that we had to brave. But it was surmountable. I realize now that Julie Anne’s journey is also parallel to our production. We were confronted with obstacles—old and new. But we faced them head on with courage,” shares First Vice President for Business Development Department III Darling De Jesus-Bodegon.

“Limitless, A Musical Trilogy” is under the creative direction of Paolo Valenciano and musical direction of Myke Salomon. It is produced by GMA Synergy, the same team behind the record-setting and the Philippines’ first-ever virtual reality concert “Alden’s Reality: The Virtual Reality Concert,” the TV airing of which earned a finalist certificate at the 2021 New York Festivals.

Join Julie Anne San Jose as her journey continues with “Limitless Part 2: Heal” on Nov. 20.

Tickets are available at gmanetwork.com/synergy.