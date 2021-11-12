Janno Gibbs returns as superhero in ‘Mang Jose’

By NEIL RAMOS

Mang Jose, the superhero that Parokya ni Edgar created and introduced via a song of the same title back in 2005, is now a movie.

Produced by Viva for Vivamax Plus, “Mang Jose” is a fun, Pinoy take on the superhero genre starring Janno Gibbs.

As Mang Jose, Janno posseses special ability to absorb energy and redirect it at will.

Helpful as he is, particularly to those in dire straits, Mang Jose is unlike other heroes in that he wants to get paid for his services.

Playing his main nemesis in the film is Janno’s former love team partner, Manilyn Reynes as King Ina.

King Ina is eager for world domination, controlling the minds of people through her signature Peace Tea.

Mang Jose and King Ina will lock horns eventually after her Turborats abduct Tina as played by Janno’s wife Bing Loyzaga.

Tina’s son Tope (Mikoy Morales) hires Mang Jose to get her back safe and sound.

Joining in on the fun is Mang Jose’s wacky sidekick Charlemagne (Jerald Napoles).

Will they get to rescue Tina?

Will Mang Jose win against King Ina?

Janno is already excited to see how local audiences will react to the film.

“We did our best to come up with a film that approximates the best of Hollywood style superhero movies but with a Pinoy twist,” he said. “I really think people will find it fun, entertaining.”

As to Bing and Manilyn’s appearance in the film, he said, “It is quite opportune. It’s about time we did this. I’m sure most of our fans welcome the idea.”

Directed by Rayn F. Brizuela, “Mang Jose” was featured at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea last July.

“Mang Jose” will stream on on Vivamax Plus, the newest pay-per-view service of Viva starting Nov. 17.

It will then screen on Vivamax Dec. 24.