Heart Evangelista returns to primetime TV via ‘I Left My Heart in Sorsogon’

Heart Evangelista fans rejoice.

She is to return to primetime TV beginning Nov. 15, as GMA unveils the highly-anticipated romance drama, “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon.”

Starring alongside Heart in the series is newest Kapuso leading man Richard Yap and multi-awarded Kapuso actor Paolo Contis.

In the series, Heart is Celeste, a fashion designer and socialite engaged to a dashing debonair, Tonito, brought to life by Richard.

“I can relate to Celeste in some ways because she’s so fashionable, she’s always dressed up yet somehow she uses her clothes as armor because you don’t really know the turmoil that is happening inside her,” shared Heart.

For Richard, his character is a different game altogether.

“Si Tonito, masyado siyang giving minsan to a fault… ‘di ko yata magagawa sa totoong buhay ‘yun,” he laughs. “But one thing you can learn here is to just give and give love until it hurts because that’s really all you can do. Hindi mo lang ma-expect na you will receive the same love, but as long as you give it sincerely, you’ll be happy with whatever it is that you get.”

When Celeste reluctantly returns to her hometown, Sorsogon, she is forced to face the emotional baggage that she left behind when she moved to Manila.

She still resents her father, who is now critically ill, and her father’s second family for looking down on her glitzy fashion life.

She wants nothing more than to leave, but she finds herself face-to-face with her old flame, Mikoy, portrayed by Paolo, who stirs up feelings she thought she had long forgotten.

“It’s the story that I always choose,” Paulo shared. “Kung maganda ‘yung kuwento, that’s when I get hooked sa isang project. But more than me choosing this project, I’m happy that GMA chose me, to be honest. May nakita sila na Mikoy in me and I’m very thankful that they gave me this opportunity to do a ‘mabait’ role on television.”

The longer that Celeste stays in her hometown, the more that she unexpectedly rediscovers her roots, rekindles her love for family, its people, and Mikoy, who just simply won’t leave her heart.

The series is made more exciting by an excellent roster of talented Kapuso stars: Kyline Alcantara as Tiffany, the 18-year-old daughter of Tonito who can be rebellious on the outside, but is actually sweet and warm on this inside; Mavy Legaspi as Sebastian, Celeste’s estranged half-brother who is charming, handsome, and feisty; Michelle Dee as Hazel, Mikoy’s girlfriend who considers Celeste as a threat to their relationship; Rey PJ Abellana as Patricio, Celeste’s estranged father; Isay Alvarez as Lucinda, Celeste’s doting mother who passed away years ago; Shamaine Centenera-Buencamino as Adora, Celeste’s stepmother and Sebastian’s loving mother; Marina Benipayo as Vivian, Tonito’s rich and overbearing older sister; Debraliz Valasote as Lola Ikay, Mikoy’s grandmother who has a passion for food; Issa Litton as Aurelia, Tonito’s ex-wife and Tiffany’s mother; Jennie Gabriel as May-may, Celeste’s cousin and childhood best friend; Jennifer Maravilla as Jamaica, Celeste’s fashionable friend and associate; Zonia Mejia as Clau, Tiffany’s friend; Bryce Eusebio as young Mikoy; Dayara Shaine as young Celeste; Elias Point as James, Tiffany’s classmate and long-time boyfriend; Victor Sy as Winston, Tonito’s trusted cousin and confidante.

The original series is under the supervision of the GMA Entertainment Group headed by SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, FVP for Drama Redgie A. Magno, SAVP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Redgynn S. Alba, and Executive Producer Michelle Borja.

The series is under the helm of director Mark Sicat Dela Cruz. Meanwhile, the creative team is composed of Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Creative Head Suzette Doctolero; Creative Consultant and Concept Creator Jojo Tawasil Nones; Head Writer John Roque; Senior Writers Mark Duane Angos, Liberty L. Trinidad, and Ma. Christina S. Velasco; Contributing Junior Writer Patrick Louie L. Ilagan; and Junior Brainstormer Jai Shane Cañete.

Kapuso viewers can expect that some of the province’s most picturesque and stunning spots such as Paguriran Island and Lagoon, Bulusan Lake, Sorsogon City Rompeolas, and Sorsogon State University Library will be featured on the show, with the guidance and support of the Sorsogon Tourism Office.

Harping on the show’s advocacy and Celeste’s journey of going back to her roots amidst her flamboyant and outlandish lifestyle, the show is set to showcase fashionable outfits that are made by local designers using products and materials that are native to the Philippines.

The show’s theme song titled “Our Love” is composed and performed by Garrett Bolden under GMA Music.

“I Left My Heart in Sorsogon” is to air weeknights, after “24 Oras,” on GMA Telebabad.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.

It will also be available for streaming via iQiyi International.