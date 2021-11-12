Get acquainted with Viva’s new hotties

They want to be part of your sensual fantasies.

Talking about Viva’s latest batch of hotties: Sab Aggabao, Cara Gonzales, Ayana Misola, Stephanie Raz.

They are young, beautiful, sexy.

And they are more than willing to do anything to be the next porn star.

Well, at least in Darryl Yap’s latest film: “#Pornstar 2: Pangalawang Putok.”

In it, Sab is Gabriela a.k.a Gabby, a nymphet orphaned at a young age. She’s a college student by day, and a waitress by night.

Cara is Melchora a.k.a Melch, a commercial model supporting her family.

Ayana is Trinidad a.k.a Trina, a DJ.

Stephanie is Josefa a.k.a Seffa, a regular at beauty contests.

They will be gathered by former boldie Lara Morena to train under legendary sexy stars Alma Moreno, Ara Mina, Maui Taylor and Rosanna Roces.

The film is actually a sequel to the hit “Paglaki Ko Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar,” and Darryl maintained it is sexier, naughtier.

“Pero siyempre kapupulutan din ang aral. It entertains yet also enlightens,” he said.

Note that Sab, Cara, Ayana, and Stephanie disrobe for the film.

Said Rosanna: “Matatapang ang mga ito. Tinalbugan pa ‘yung mga ginawa namin dati nung panahon namin. They really show a lot of potential.”

Alma added: Willing silang gawin lahat and I’m proud to have worked with them. Napakasisipag na mga bata.”

Darryl related: “I am very confident that people will like this film. Masaya ito.”

“#Pornstar 2: Pangalawang Putok” is to stream on Vivamax Dec. 3.